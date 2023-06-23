Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

Russia's budget revenues from non-energy exports amounted to 3.1 trillion rubles ($37 billion) in 2022, Russian Export Center General Director Veronika Nikishina said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia's budget revenues from non-energy exports amounted to 3.1 trillion rubles ($37 billion) in 2022, Russian Export Center General Director Veronika Nikishina said on Friday.

"Non-resource non-energy exports represent 3.1 trillion rubles, or 2.0% of GDP, in payments to the Russian budget system in 2022," Nikishina said at an economic forum held in the Russian city of Cheboksary.

She noted that export development meant the expansion of business initiatives and an increase in tax revenues, as well as new jobs, which led to the development of the economy as a whole.

"The Russian Export Center has created a whole system of growing exporters, including acceleration programs, and is testing it with the regions. Today, Russian entrepreneurs who want to enter foreign markets can already receive support from the Russian Export Center and other institutions supporting international economic activity at all stages of their company's development, no matter where they are located, remotely and electronically," Nikishina said.

The official noted that more and more of the tasks of supporting small and medium-sized businesses are now falling to regions, which have deep knowledge of their export assets, adding that many of them are actively helping companies reorient themselves to new markets.

In February, Nikishina said that over the past six years, the number of non-resource, non-energy exporting companies has increased by more than 40%. The growth has been driven mainly by small and medium-sized enterprises, whose number has increased by more than 55%, according to the official.