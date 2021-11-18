UrduPoint.com

Russian Buildup Near Ukraine, Anti-Satellite Test Do Not Help Security Environment -Austin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The buildup of Russian forces near their border with Ukraine and the test of an anti-satellite missile by Moscow are not helpful to the security environment, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"The troop buildup near Ukraine and their recent anti-satellite test - none of this activity is helpful to the security environment, and it causes us deep concern. So we'll continue to call on Russia to act responsibly and be more transparent," Austin said during remarks at the Pentagon.

