Russian, Bulgarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Boost Cooperation Between Countries - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Bulgarian counterpart, Ekaterina Zaharieva, have agreed to further scale up cooperation between the countries during the recent phone talks at the request by the Bulgarian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"[The ministers] confirmed mutual commitment to maintaining high dynamics of the political dialogue, to further scaling up bilateral cooperation, including on major joint projects in the energy sector, in accordance with the agreements reached at the level of the heads of state and government of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the parties also discussed urgent issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda, including the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus, measures by the Russian and Bulgarian authorities to minimize the negative effects of the pandemic.

In addition, the ministers agreed that Lavrov's visit, scheduled for Monday, would take place after the normalization of the epidemiological situation.