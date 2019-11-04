Russian, Burundian Foreign Ministers to Discuss African Hotspots - Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart, Ezechiel Nibigira, who is in Moscow for an official visit, will discuss, among other issues, crisis settlement in a number of African countries, including the Central African Republic (CAR), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Burundian minister is visiting Moscow from November 4-7. Negotiations with Lavrov are scheduled for Monday.

"Parties will exchange opinions on key issues of international and regional agenda with an emphasis on unblocking crisis situations in hotspots of the African continent, namely the Great Lakes region, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the car, Somalia and South Sudan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the ministers will also discuss the results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

Lavrov and Nibigira are planning to touch upon issues concerning investment, trade and economic cooperation in industry, mineral exploitation and agriculture. Foreign ministers will also discuss collaboration in humanitarian sphere, education of Burundian nationals in Russian universities and internship of Burundian diplomats in the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry .