Russian, Burundian Foreign Ministers to Discuss African Hotspots - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart, Ezechiel Nibigira, who is in Moscow for an official visit , will discuss, among other issues, crisis settlement in a number of African countries, including the Central African Republic CAR ), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Burundian minister is visiting Moscow from November 4-7. Negotiations with Lavrov are scheduled for Tuesday.

"Parties will exchange opinions on key issues of international and regional agenda with an emphasis on unblocking crisis situations in hotspots of the African continent, namely the Great Lakes region, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the car, Somalia and South Sudan," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the ministers will also discuss the results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

Lavrov and Nibigira are planning to touch upon issues concerning investment, trade and economic cooperation in industry, mineral exploitation and agriculture.

The foreign ministers will also discuss collaboration in the humanitarian sphere, education of Burundian nationals in Russian universities and internship of Burundian diplomats in the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, Russia and Burundi intend to enhance inter-regional cooperation.

"Russia and Burundi maintain constructive political dialogue... The two countries have established close cooperation within the UN and other multilateral forums", the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russia and Burundi are steadily increasing cooperation in different spheres. The trade volume between the nations reached $11,4 million in 2018. Burundi occupies 154th place in Russian export.