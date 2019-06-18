Russian Businesses Ready to Establish Joint Ventures in Iran - Energy Minister

(@imziishan)

Russian companies are prepared to enter joint venture agreements in Iran in a number of industries, including engineering, aerospace and energy, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in city of Isfahan on Tuesday during the 15th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation

ISFAHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian companies are prepared to enter joint venture agreements in Iran in a number of industries, including engineering, aerospace and energy, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in city of Isfahan on Tuesday during the 15th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Russian companies are ready to establish joint ventures in Iran in the automotive, aerospace and energy industries, as well as mechanical engineering," Novak said.

The Iranian economy suffered a hard blow in the early 2000s from sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Nations and the European Union. The measures came after the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, found that Tehran was secretly running enrichment and reprocessing activities.

While most of these sanctions were lifted in 2016 after the IAEA verified Iran's compliance with commitments laid out in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, some remained in place and even multiplied.

In particular, the United States has systematically applied several rounds of sanctions against Iran's financial and banking sectors, oil and metal industries, trade and weapons development, in addition to travel bans and asset freezes, since unilaterally withdrawing from the nuclear deal in 2018. The most recent round was applied to the petrochemical industry on June 7 over Tehran's financial support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Washington considers a terrorist organization.