UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Businessman Deripaska Denies US Money Laundering Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Russian Businessman Deripaska Denies US Money Laundering Claims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska has denied the US Treasury's claim that he laundered money, saying in a comment to Sputnik on Friday that sanctions on him were political.

The Financial Times daily has quoted a letter, sent by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to his DC-based lawyer who sued it for failing to justify the 2018 sanctions, saying Deripaska was "reportedly identified" as a person laundering funds for the Russian president.

"Anyone who reads the OFAC letter will see that it is full of hearsay and total nonsense. It is nothing but baseless rumors that would have been rejected by any court," Deripaska said through his spokesperson.

OFAC, which enforces US economic sanctions, slapped the metals magnate and other Russian business people and government officials in April 2018 with penalties over Russia's alleged role in the Ukraine crisis.

Deripaska told Sputnik that the sanctions were unjustified. He said the accusations against him could have been "laughed off" had they not affected hundreds of thousands of jobs in Russia and elsewhere.

"OFAC has never had a reason to impose these sanctions. The case against me violates human rights and tries to hijack the US judiciary to use it for political goals," the businessman said.

OFAC last year provided attorney Erich Ferrari with a redacted copy of the administrative record on Deripaska after he demanded that it elaborate the reasons for the sanctions. It sent further justifications in the letter last month, which all cited reports without disclosing their sources.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Money April 2018 All Government Ferrari Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan will always there with Turkey like elder ..

12 minutes ago

PM’s relief package laudable but allocation insu ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah showcases its ‘Child-friendly Urban Plan ..

38 minutes ago

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

48 minutes ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.