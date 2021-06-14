UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Russian Businessman Deripaska Loses Lawsuit Asking For Lifting of Sanctions - Court Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The US District Court for the District of Columbia denied Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department demanding the lifting of US sanctions imposed against him, the court's ruling says.

"Plaintiff Oleg Deripaska, a Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin, was among those sanctioned [over the Crimea issue]. Deripaska now challenges those designations as arbitrary and capricious and violative of his Fifth Amendment rights. Defendants have moved to dismiss or, in the alternative, for summary judgment, and Deripaska has cross-moved for summary judgment.

For the reasons that follow, the court grants Defendants' motion and denies Deripaska's cross-motion," US District Court Judge Amit Mehta said in his Sunday ruling.

The decision can now be appealed to a higher court.

Deripaska filed the lawsuit against the US Treasury in March 2019. He said that because of the US sanctions, his fortune was reduced by $7.5 billion. Deripaska also claimed that the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) persecuted him unfairly and illegally.

