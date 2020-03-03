Russian Businessman Deripaska Sues Opposition Leader Navalny Over Defamation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Moscow commercial court has registered a lawsuit by businessmen Oleg Deripaska against political opposition leader Alexey Navalny, according to the commercial cases database.

The lawsuit was filed on February 26 with Deripaska designated as the complainant. It aims "to determine facts of legal significance." Other details have not been revealed.

The lawsuit has been given to judge Olga Nikonova, who specializes in intellectual rights disputes as well as protection of business reputation.

Deripaska's representative has confirmed to Sputnik the filing of the lawsuit, but has not provided additional information.

Deripaska's lawyer Alexey Melnikov, told Sputnik the lawsuit was prompted by a series of videos in which Navalny claims that his client's company received state support.

"This has nothing to do with the freedom of speech. These are malicious attacks against a major Russian businessman. This information has no factual basis and besmirches Oleg Vladimirovich's business reputation," he said.

He added that the lawsuit demands refutation and a 1 ruble ($0.015) fine.