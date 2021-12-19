Russian Businessman Klyushin Extradited From Switzerland to US - Swiss Justice Department

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited on Saturday from Switzerland to the United States, the Swiss Federal Department of Justice and Police said.

"On December 18, Vladislav Klyushin was extradited to the US. American police officers took him into custody in Zurich and accompanied him during the flight to the US," the department said in a statement.