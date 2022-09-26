Russian Businessman Prigozhin Admits to Creating Wagner Group Private Military Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin announced on Monday that he established Russian private military company Wagner Group in 2014, which participated in Donbas, Syria and African states, among others.

"On May 1, 2014, a group of patriots was born, which later was named the Vagner private paramilitary group. It was solely thanks to their courage that the liberation of the Luhansk airport and many other territories became possible, and the fate of the LPR and the DPR changed radically," Prigozhin said in a statement posted by his Concord group on social media.

The businessman has long been linked to the so-called private military company Wagner Group, said to be involved in the armed conflict in Libya as well as other places. Prigozhin has previously denied the existence of any such links.

This July, the US Department of State said that Washington is offering up to a $10 million reward for information about Prigozhin and others allegedly linked to foreign interference in US elections.