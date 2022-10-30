Russian Businessman Prigozhin Reveals Creation of 'Wagner Center' to Develop Defense Tech

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin has announced the establishment of a so-called Wagner Center dedicated to advancing defense technologies, according to a statement posted by his company Concord.

In late September, Prigozhin admitted he was behind the start of the private military company (PMC) called Wagner Group, whose activity is said to span across a number of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Donbas.

"PMC Wagner Center is a block of buildings that accommodates inventors, designers, IT-specialists, experimental productions, and start-up spaces at no cost. The mission of PMC Wagner Center is to facilitate enabling environment for new ideas to boost Russia's defense capability, including its cyber dimension," the statement said.

If the project proves successful and relevant, Prigozhin and his company will explore the possibility of opening affiliates, the statement said.