UrduPoint.com

Russian Businessman Prigozhin Reveals Creation Of 'Wagner Center' To Develop Defense Tech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Russian Businessman Prigozhin Reveals Creation of 'Wagner Center' to Develop Defense Tech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin has announced the establishment of a so-called Wagner Center dedicated to advancing defense technologies, according to a statement posted by his company Concord.

In late September, Prigozhin admitted he was behind the start of the private military company (PMC) called Wagner Group, whose activity is said to span across a number of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Donbas.

"PMC Wagner Center is a block of buildings that accommodates inventors, designers, IT-specialists, experimental productions, and start-up spaces at no cost. The mission of PMC Wagner Center is to facilitate enabling environment for new ideas to boost Russia's defense capability, including its cyber dimension," the statement said.

If the project proves successful and relevant, Prigozhin and his company will explore the possibility of opening affiliates, the statement said.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Russia Company Concord September (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

1 hour ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

1 hour ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

1 hour ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

1 hour ago
 EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive A ..

EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive After Russia's Suspension - Spo ..

1 hour ago
 At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.