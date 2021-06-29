Russian Businessman Prigozhin Sues The Insider Over Defamatory Article

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian billionaire businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Russian-language Latvian news website The Insider, his Concord group said Tuesday.

Igor Yeliseyev, the company's legal spokesperson, told Sputnik that the catering tycoon wanted The Insider to delete its August 2020 article that claimed he was running a mercenary group in the Central African Republic through a middleman.

"The plaintiff asked the court to rule the article published by The Insider website as defamatory... and order it to be deleted within 10 days," the company said in a statement.

Prigozhin is also seeking 5 million rubles ($68,900) in moral damages and an official retraction from The Insider owner Roman Dobrokhotov and journalist Denis Bilunov. The Moscow district court is yet to confirm that it received the suit.