UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Businessman Prigozhin Sues The Insider Over Defamatory Article

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Russian Businessman Prigozhin Sues The Insider Over Defamatory Article

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Russian billionaire businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Russian-language Latvian news website The Insider, his Concord group said Tuesday.

Igor Yeliseyev, the company's legal spokesperson, told Sputnik that the catering tycoon wanted The Insider to delete its August 2020 article that claimed he was running a mercenary group in the Central African Republic through a middleman.

"The plaintiff asked the court to rule the article published by The Insider website as defamatory... and order it to be deleted within 10 days," the company said in a statement.

Prigozhin is also seeking 5 million rubles ($68,900) in moral damages and an official retraction from The Insider owner Roman Dobrokhotov and journalist Denis Bilunov. The Moscow district court is yet to confirm that it received the suit.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Concord Central African Republic August 2020 Moral From Million Court

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

6 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.