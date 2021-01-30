UrduPoint.com
Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' In Gelendzhik Belongs To Him

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:21 PM

Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' in Gelendzhik Belongs to Him

Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg told the Mash Telegram channel on Saturday that the highly publicized "palace" located near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in Russia belonged to him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg told the Mash Telegram channel on Saturday that the highly publicized "palace" located near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in Russia belonged to him.

"Now, it will be no longer a secret, I am the beneficiary. There was a rather complex object, there were many creditors, and I managed to become [its] beneficiary. It is a find, the place is gorgeous," Rotenberg said.

More Stories From World

