Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' in Gelendzhik Belongs to Him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg told the Mash Telegram channel on Saturday that the highly publicized "palace" located near the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik in Russia belonged to him.

"Now, it will be no longer a secret, I am the beneficiary. There was a rather complex object, there were many creditors, and I managed to become [its] beneficiary. It is a find, the place is gorgeous," Rotenberg said.