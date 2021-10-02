Russian Businessman Tinkov Agrees to Pay Over $500Mln to US Government Under Plea Deal

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov on Friday pleaded guilty to lying to the US tax authorities under a plea agreement that requires him to pay more than $500 million in restitution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov on Friday pleaded guilty to lying to the US tax authorities under a plea agreement that requires him to pay more than $500 million in restitution.

"There is required the payment of $506 million and change prior to sentence," Judge Jon Tigar said during the court hearing.

Tinkov pleaded guilty to lying to the US government about his net worth on tax forms for tax year 2013 after he relinquished his US citizenship.