Russian Businessman Tinkov Submits Retribution Payment of $448.9Mln to IRS - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian businessman and banker Oleg Tinkov has transferred a retribution payment of nearly $450 million to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under a plea agreement with the US authorities, according to a court document.

Earlier in October, the US District Court for the Northern District of California agreed to accept a payment of $448.9 million from Tinkov as retribution to IRS.

"Receipt in the amount of $ 448,957,108.00 from Oleg Tinkov; date receipt issued on 10/08/2021 via Fedwire," the document read.