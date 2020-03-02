UrduPoint.com
Russian Businessman Tinkov To Stay In London For Hearings On IRS Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:24 PM

Russian Businessman Tinkov to Stay in London for Hearings on IRS Case

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, a founder and shareholder at TCS Group Holding (Tinkoff), will remain in London for the hearings on US Internal Revenue Service claims, he has posted bail, Tinkoff group said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, a founder and shareholder at TCS Group Holding (Tinkoff), will remain in London for the hearings on US Internal Revenue Service claims, he has posted bail, Tinkoff group said Monday.

"Mr Tinkov is expected to remain in London for the court hearings, released on bail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Mr Tinkov told us that his legal team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the group said.

The TCS said Friday that the IRS launched court proceedings against the businessman in London. According to the group, the situation does not concern his business ventures.

