Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:55 AM

Russian Businessman Tinkov to Step Down as Head of Tinkoff Bank in Coming Weeks

Oleg Tinkov, the founder and head of the board of directors of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, said on Thursday that he would resign from his post in the coming weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Oleg Tinkov, the founder and head of the board of directors of Russia's Tinkoff Bank, said on Thursday that he would resign from his post in the coming weeks.

The 52-year-old businessman, who was diagnosed with acute leukemia in October, said in a statement that he had transferred the ownership rights of the TCS Group Holding (Tinkoff) shares to a family trust on March 19.

"I have always considered my stake in Tinkoff as a long-term strategic asset that my family and I want to keep for the future. This will keep the shares in the family under any possible circumstances, even in the event of my death," the statement read.

Tinkov added that his resignation from the board of directors would let him focus on his health, which is now his top priority. The businessman has already undergone several cycles of chemotherapy.

In early March, the United States charged the banker with tax return fraud, an offense punishable by up to three years in prison. Tinkov allegedly failed to report $1 billion in assets and income in his 2013 tax return with the Internal Revenue Service.

