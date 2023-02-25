Russian Businessman Vinnik Does Not Seek Delay in US Criminal Case Against Him - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Russian businessman Alexander Vinnik does not seek delays in the proceedings of the United States' criminal case against him, defense attorney David Rizk said on Friday.

Vinnik does not want court proceedings against him "unduly delayed" despite the significant amount of evidence involved in the case, Rizk said during a hearing.

The case is moving along, Rizk said, with the next hearing scheduled for April 14.

Last week, a court hearing involving Vinnik was delayed due to a scheduling error by the jail at which he is detained.

The US is charging Vinnik with financial crimes linked to his cryptocurrency platform BTC-e. The government accuses Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through BTC-e by obscuring and anonymizing transactions and sources of funds.

Vinnik denies the charges against him.

Earlier this week, Rizk told Sputnik that Vinnik may still be considered in a potential prisoner exchange between the US and Russia.