Russian Businessmen Use Billboard in California to Invite SpaceX CEO to Local Forum

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Businessmen from Russia 's southern Krasnodar territory have invited the founder of spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to a local business forum via billboard that they put up next to his office in California, the region's investment department told Sputnik.

"Initially, the idea to invite Elon Musk was put forward as a joke at one of the sessions. Our Kuban entrepreneurs took this seriously. They ordered a billboard with the phrase 'How do you like that, Elon Musk?' The billboard is paid up for a month, I think," the press service of the department said.

The phrase comes from a series of popular internet memes that feature ingenious inventions with a request to the Tesla creator that he assess the ideas.

"Musk had already reacted to this meme. In February, he answered an entrepreneur who invented a car that drives backward. He knows this phrase," the press service added.

Musk has not yet responded to the invitation.

The "Act Small!" forum will be held in Krasnodar from October 18-19 and bring together more than 20,000 businessmen. The forum's program includes about 100 events and addresses from more than 50 speakers. US business coach Michael Tracy, Australian writer Allan Pease and Russian business coach Radislav Gandapas are expected among the guests of honor.