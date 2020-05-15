Russian Cabinet Allocates $12Mln for Helping Citizens Stranded Abroad Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russia's acting Prime Minister Andrey Belousov signed on Friday a decree to allocate 900 million rubles ($12.2 million) to the Foreign Ministry for providing assistance to Russian citizens who cannot return home from abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To allocate to the Russian Foreign Ministry, from the Russian government's reserve fund, in 2020, budget assignations in the amount of 900 million rubles for providing social assistance to Russian citizens staying on the territory of foreign countries and having no possibility to return to the Russian Federation due to the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection, assistance should be provided to these citizens until the moment of their return to the Russian Federation," the decree, published on the official legal information portal, read.