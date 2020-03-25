UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:48 AM

Russian Cabinet Allocates $17.85Mln for Developing Coronavirus Prevention, Diagnostics

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on allocating 1.4 billion rubles ($17.85 million) to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) for developing means of COVID-19 prevention and diagnostics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on allocating 1.4 billion rubles ($17.85 million) to the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) for developing means of COVID-19 prevention and diagnostics.

"To allocate to Rospotrebnadzor in 2020 1.

4 billion rubles in budget assignations from the government's reserve find for implementing works on developing means of prevention and diagnostics of the new coronavirus infection," the decree, published on the website of the Russian cabinet, read.

Rospotrebnadzor is tasked with controlling the efficiency of funds application and with presenting a report on the matter by February 1, 2021.

