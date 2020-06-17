Russian Cabinet Allocates $227Mln to Support Educational, Scientific, Medical Institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate 15.8 billion rubles ($227.2 million) in 2020 to support federal educational, scientific and medical institutions, the document was published on the cabinet website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate 15.8 billion rubles ($227.2 million) in 2020 to support Federal educational, scientific and medical institutions, the document was published on the cabinet website.

"As many as 15.

8 billion rubles will be allocated for support for federal educational, scientific and medical institutions. The decree was signed by cabinet head, Mikhail Mishustin," the explanatory note read.

The allocation is meant to make up for the income loses, to help pay salaries, to cover expenses for housing and communal services and property maintenance, and expenses related to the implementation of sanitary and epidemiological measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.