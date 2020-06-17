UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet Allocates $227Mln To Support Educational, Scientific, Medical Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:04 PM

Russian Cabinet Allocates $227Mln to Support Educational, Scientific, Medical Institutions

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate 15.8 billion rubles ($227.2 million) in 2020 to support federal educational, scientific and medical institutions, the document was published on the cabinet website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate 15.8 billion rubles ($227.2 million) in 2020 to support Federal educational, scientific and medical institutions, the document was published on the cabinet website.

"As many as 15.

8 billion rubles will be allocated for support for federal educational, scientific and medical institutions. The decree was signed by cabinet head, Mikhail Mishustin," the explanatory note read.

The allocation is meant to make up for the income loses, to help pay salaries, to cover expenses for housing and communal services and property maintenance, and expenses related to the implementation of sanitary and epidemiological measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia 2020 Cabinet Billion Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

21 minutes ago

Cricketer Hasan Ali’s video dancing with woman g ..

33 minutes ago

Shurooq to welcome visitors and tourists from arou ..

36 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.18 million, de ..

36 minutes ago

Seven tested positive for coronavirus

2 minutes ago

Growers asked to follow paddy cultivation ban

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.