UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet Allocates $419Mln To Regions For Medical Care For COVID-19 Patients

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:04 PM

Russian Cabinet Allocates $419Mln to Regions for Medical Care for COVID-19 Patients

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to allocate 33.4 billion rubles ($419.17 million) to Russia's regions for equipping hospitals with extra beds and medical equipment for coronavirus patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to allocate 33.4 billion rubles ($419.17 million) to Russia's regions for equipping hospitals with extra beds and medical equipment for coronavirus patients.

"To allocate to the Russian Finance Ministry budget assignations in the amount of 33.436 billion rubles from the Russian government's reserve funds for allocating to the Russian subjects' budgets grants for ... equipping (re-equipping) medical organizations' hospital stock ... for providing medical assistance to patients with the novel coronavirus infection," the decree, published on the official legal information portal, read.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budget From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump says to talk with Putin on low oil prices

2 minutes ago

Moscow begins lockdown during tougher push to curb ..

2 minutes ago

We are well aware about the Coronavirus threat and ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Registers 2,656 COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths, O ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Implementing Most Effective Measures Agains ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry di ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.