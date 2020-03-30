Russian Cabinet Allocates $419Mln to Regions for Medical Care for COVID-19 Patients

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to allocate 33.4 billion rubles ($419.17 million) to Russia's regions for equipping hospitals with extra beds and medical equipment for coronavirus patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to allocate 33.4 billion rubles ($419.17 million) to Russia's regions for equipping hospitals with extra beds and medical equipment for coronavirus patients.

"To allocate to the Russian Finance Ministry budget assignations in the amount of 33.436 billion rubles from the Russian government's reserve funds for allocating to the Russian subjects' budgets grants for ... equipping (re-equipping) medical organizations' hospital stock ... for providing medical assistance to patients with the novel coronavirus infection," the decree, published on the official legal information portal, read.