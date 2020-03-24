Russian Cabinet Allocates to Defense Ministry $111Mln for Building 16 Infectious Centers

The Russian government will allocate to the Defense Ministry 8.8 billion rubles ($111 million) amid COVID-19 pandemic for building 16 infectious centers for providing medical assistance to servicemen, according to a decree, published on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Russian government will allocate to the Defense Ministry 8.8 billion rubles ($111 million) amid COVID-19 pandemic for building 16 infectious centers for providing medical assistance to servicemen, according to a decree, published on the official legal information portal.

"To allocate to the Russian Defense Ministry budget assignations in the amount of 8.8 billion rubles from the Russian government's reserve fund in 2020, for building, as part of the state defense order, 16 infectious centers on the basis of modular quickly erectable structures, for providing medical assistance to patients with infectious conditions from among the military," the decree read.