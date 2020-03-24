UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet Allocates To Defense Ministry $111Mln For Building 16 Infectious Centers

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Russian Cabinet Allocates to Defense Ministry $111Mln for Building 16 Infectious Centers

The Russian government will allocate to the Defense Ministry 8.8 billion rubles ($111 million) amid COVID-19 pandemic for building 16 infectious centers for providing medical assistance to servicemen, according to a decree, published on the official legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Russian government will allocate to the Defense Ministry 8.8 billion rubles ($111 million) amid COVID-19 pandemic for building 16 infectious centers for providing medical assistance to servicemen, according to a decree, published on the official legal information portal.

"To allocate to the Russian Defense Ministry budget assignations in the amount of 8.8 billion rubles from the Russian government's reserve fund in 2020, for building, as part of the state defense order, 16 infectious centers on the basis of modular quickly erectable structures, for providing medical assistance to patients with infectious conditions from among the military," the decree read.

Related Topics

Russia Budget 2020 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Camp Jail Superintendent confirms first Cor ..

17 minutes ago

Railways decides to lockdown all trains to control ..

47 minutes ago

Paracha for increased LNG import amid decline in i ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown observed against Corona virus in South Wa ..

1 minute ago

IMF urges action to face 'big drop' in Mideast gro ..

1 minute ago

Russian Tu-95 Fighters Conduct Scheduled Flight Ov ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.