MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Russian government restricted on Wednesday the ability of former subsidiaries established abroad by Russian energy giant Gazprom to act on behalf of sanctioned foreigners.

"In compliance with the presidential decree... on the adoption of special economic measures in response to unfriendly actions by some foreign states and international organizations, the government of the Russian Federation has approved... the attached list of legal entities to be covered by special economic measures," the cabinet statement read.

The list includes 30 former subsidiaries associated with Gazprom Germania GmbH and Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd. It also features Europol Gaz, a joint venture of Gazprom and Polish state PGNiG.

The listed companies will not be allowed to make deals to benefit sanctioned persons and deals allowing calls to Russian ports by vessels owned by sanctioned persons, conduct transactions, or participate in stock trading on their behalf.