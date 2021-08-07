Russian Cabinet Approves Up To $1.97Mln In Aid For Tajikistan
Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:24 AM
The Russian government announced on Friday a contribution of up to $1.97 million in federal funding to Tajikistan's emergency response program
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Russian government announced on Friday a contribution of up to $1.97 million in Federal funding to Tajikistan's emergency response program.
The payment will be made available through the International Civil Defense Organization, a Geneva-based intergovernmental agency that helps member states bolster national civil defenses.
The ICDO has been running humanitarian aid projects in Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, North Korea, Libya and Tuvalu with the help of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, its strategic partner.