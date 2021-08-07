UrduPoint.com

Russian Cabinet Approves Up To $1.97Mln In Aid For Tajikistan

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:24 AM

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

The Russian government announced on Friday a contribution of up to $1.97 million in federal funding to Tajikistan's emergency response program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Russian government announced on Friday a contribution of up to $1.97 million in Federal funding to Tajikistan's emergency response program.

The payment will be made available through the International Civil Defense Organization, a Geneva-based intergovernmental agency that helps member states bolster national civil defenses.

The ICDO has been running humanitarian aid projects in Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, North Korea, Libya and Tuvalu with the help of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, its strategic partner.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Tajikistan Tuvalu North Korea Kyrgyzstan Libya Government Million

Recent Stories

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

49 seconds ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

53 seconds ago
 Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Naw ..

Govt making all out efforts to bring absconder Nawaz back to Pakistan: SAPM Awan ..

54 seconds ago
 Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

30 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

30 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.