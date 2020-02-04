UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet Decides To Postpone Investment Forum In Sochi Over Coronavirus Threat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russian Cabinet Decides to Postpone Investment Forum in Sochi Over Coronavirus Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Russian government has decided to postpone the Russian Investment Forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi amid the threat of deadly China coronavirus, according to a directive posted on the Cabinet website on Monday.

"To postpone the Russian Investment Forum, scheduled for February 12-14, 2020," the document says.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a possible postponement of the forum due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus was being discussed, but the final decision was up to the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 362 people and infected over 17,000 others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Wuhan Sochi February December 2020 Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

1 hour ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

2 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

2 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.