Russian Cabinet Demands Scheme Of Fast Deployment Of Laboratories For COVID-19 Tests

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russian Cabinet Demands Scheme of Fast Deployment of Laboratories for COVID-19 Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tasked the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) and Moscow authorities with developing a scheme of speeded-up deployment of laboratories for COVID-19 testing, according to his decree, published on the website of the Russian cabinet on Tuesday.

"Rospotrebnadzor, jointly with the Moscow government and executive agencies of Russia's [federal] subjects, is tasked with developing a scheme of accelerated deployment of additional laboratory facilities for testing the population for the new coronavirus infection. Reference centers, where diagnosis will be confirmed, are to be indicated," Mishustin's decree read.

Mishustin has also called for enabling urgent distribution of information to the Russian citizens on the results of their COVID-19 tests, conducted at the Vektor state center for virology research.

