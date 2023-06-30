Open Menu

Russian Cabinet Extends Ban On Transportation Of Goods By Trucks From Unfriendly Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Russian Cabinet Extends Ban on Transportation of Goods by Trucks From Unfriendly Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian Government extended the ban on the transportation of goods across the country by trucks from unfriendly countries until December 30, as well as introduced restrictions on transportation by trucks from Poland, according to the official legal information portal.

"The ban on international road transport of a number of goods on the territory of Russia by vehicles of unfriendly states has been extended until December 30, 2023," the document said.

Another ban on the transportation of goods across Russia by trucks from Poland has also been introduced with the exceptions made for critically important goods, the Russian Transport ministry clarified.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Road Poland December From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

27 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

9 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

14 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

24 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

1 day ago

More Stories From World