Russian Cabinet Extends Ban on Transportation of Goods by Trucks From Unfriendly Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) The Russian Government extended the ban on the transportation of goods across the country by trucks from unfriendly countries until December 30, as well as introduced restrictions on transportation by trucks from Poland, according to the official legal information portal.

"The ban on international road transport of a number of goods on the territory of Russia by vehicles of unfriendly states has been extended until December 30, 2023," the document said.

Another ban on the transportation of goods across Russia by trucks from Poland has also been introduced with the exceptions made for critically important goods, the Russian Transport ministry clarified.