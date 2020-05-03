UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet Lifts Temporary Ban On Exports Of Masks, Personal Protective Equipment

Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russian Cabinet Lifts Temporary Ban on Exports of Masks, Personal Protective Equipment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The Russian government has lifted a temporary ban on exports of face masks and personal protective equipment, according to the relevant document published on the legal information portal on Saturday.

The decree takes effect immediately upon publication.

Russia suspended exports of a number of medical supplies amid the pandemic, except for items transported for personal use or as part of humanitarian aid. The measures were supposed to remain in effect until June 1.

