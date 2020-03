Russian Cabinet of Ministers Advises Citizens to Limit Travel Abroad - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian government has advised citizens to limit travel abroad amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Saturday.

"We ask our citizens to minimize travel," Mishustin said.