Russian Cabinet Orders Regions to Close Night Clubs, Cinemas Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Russian government on Tuesday ordered the regions to temporarily close nightclubs, cinemas and other entertainment venues because of the novel coronavirus threat.

The Cabinet also instructed the regions to temporarily ban hookah smoking in restaurants, bars and coffee houses.

In line with the directive, posted on the government's website, the Russian Trade Ministry and consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor are instructed to consider the possible use of any alcohol-based products, including cosmetics, for disinfection.