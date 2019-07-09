UrduPoint.com
Russian Cabinet Saw Anti-Georgian Sanctions Idea, But Notes Putin's Words - Spokesman

The Russian cabinet saw the State Duma's address on anti-Georgian sanctions, but notes the words of President Vladimir Putin, who spoke out against this, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Russian cabinet saw the State Duma's address on anti-Georgian sanctions, but notes the words of President Vladimir Putin, who spoke out against this, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The government saw an address from State Duma lawmakers. In this regard, I want to point to what was said by the president," Osipov said.

