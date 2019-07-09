(@imziishan)

The Russian cabinet saw the State Duma's address on anti-Georgian sanctions, but notes the words of President Vladimir Putin, who spoke out against this, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Russian cabinet saw the State Duma's address on anti-Georgian sanctions, but notes the words of President Vladimir Putin , who spoke out against this, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The government saw an address from State Duma lawmakers. In this regard, I want to point to what was said by the president," Osipov said.