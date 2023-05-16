UrduPoint.com

Russian Cabinet Says Finalizing Draft Law That Regulates Entry, Exit Of Foreigners

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 08:15 PM

The Russian Government is finalizing work on a draft law that regulates the conditions of entry, exit and stay of foreign citizens in the country, the Cabinet said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Russian Government is finalizing work on a draft law that regulates the conditions of entry, exit and stay of foreign citizens in the country, the Cabinet said on Tuesday.

"Now the government is finalizing the development of an action plan for the implementation of the Concept of State Migration Policy approved by the President for 2023-2025, as well as a draft Federal law regulating the conditions of entry, exit and stay in Russia of foreign citizens.

The proposals that formed the basis of these documents were prepared by federal authorities with the participation of regional heads and experts," the Cabinet said in a statement following a strategic session on migration policy held by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

All administrative procedures related to migration, including registration of residence permits, work permits and other documents are planned to be transferred into digital form.

