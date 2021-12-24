UrduPoint.com

Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Toughening Punishment For Torture In Detention Facilities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:44 PM

The Russian government has supported a new bill toughening a punishment for officials for torture in detention facilities, according to the website of the Russian lower house

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Russian government has supported a new bill toughening a punishment for officials for torture in detention facilities, according to the website of the Russian lower house.

On Monday, a bill was introduced to the lower house to toughen the punishment for torture organized by officials in detention facilities.

The draft proposes the punishment of up to 12 years in prison.

"The Russian government has considered the submitted draft Federal law ... supports the bill," the document said.

