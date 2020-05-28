UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet To Allocate Almost $155Mln To Support Airports Amid Pandemic - Mishustin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:39 PM

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Support Airports Amid Pandemic - Mishustin

The Russian government will allocate almost 11 billion rubles ($154.9 million) to support airports amid the coronavirus pandemic, this money should be used for salaries and insurance payments, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian government will allocate almost 11 billion rubles ($154.9 million) to support airports amid the coronavirus pandemic, this money should be used for salaries and insurance payments, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We will allocate almost 11 billion rubes to support our airports.

As a matter of priority, this money should be used for staffers salaries and payment of insurance premiums. I stress that this supportive measure does not cover airports leadership and members of boards of directors," Mishustin said at a cabinet session.

The allocated funds may also be used for maintenance, repairs and exploitation of buildings, equipment and transport facilities, the prime minister specified. The Federal Air Transport Agency will control the expenditure of resources, Mishustin added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Money May Government Cabinet Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Met Office forecasts new spell of rains in country ..

10 minutes ago

Stimulus economic plan needed: PRGMEA Chief Coordi ..

2 minutes ago

PDMA issues rain alert from Thursday to Tuesday in ..

2 minutes ago

Corona Virus patients showing concern over health ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

2 minutes ago

PM summons important meeting on PIA plane crash to ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.