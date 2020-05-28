Russian Cabinet to Allocate Almost $155Mln to Support Airports Amid Pandemic - Mishustin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian government will allocate almost 11 billion rubles ($154.9 million) to support airports amid the coronavirus pandemic, this money should be used for salaries and insurance payments, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We will allocate almost 11 billion rubes to support our airports.

As a matter of priority, this money should be used for staffers salaries and payment of insurance premiums. I stress that this supportive measure does not cover airports leadership and members of boards of directors," Mishustin said at a cabinet session.

The allocated funds may also be used for maintenance, repairs and exploitation of buildings, equipment and transport facilities, the prime minister specified. The Federal Air Transport Agency will control the expenditure of resources, Mishustin added.