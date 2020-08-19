Russian Cabinet to Allocate Over $40Mln to Reskill People Losing Jobs Due to COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Russian government will allocate almost 3 billion rubles ($40.86 million) for reskilling people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"The government continues providing assistance to people affected by the spreading of the coronavirus, including those who have lost their jobs. This is a very tough situation, these people need support from the government badly. It is important to increase their chances to find a great new job. The government will disburse almost 3 billion rubles for their reskilling. A relevant decree has already been signed," Mishustin told the Russian cabinet.