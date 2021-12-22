Russian Cabinet to Allocate Over $800,000 to Study Genomes of Coronavirus Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate more than 59 million rubles ($800,000) to consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor to conduct genome-wide sequencing of people with the novel coronavirus infection.

"To allocate to Rospotrebnadzor from the reserve fund of the Russian government in 2021 budget funds in the amount of 59.2 million rubles to provide subsidies to subordinate institutions for conducting genome-wide sequencing, meaning at least 750 samples from persons with the novel coronavirus infection," the document, published on the official portal of legal information, says.

Rospotrebnadzor will need to monitor the targeted and effective use of funds, as well as submit a report to the government by June 1, 2022.