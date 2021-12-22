UrduPoint.com

Russian Cabinet To Allocate Over $800,000 To Study Genomes Of Coronavirus Patients

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:00 AM

Russian Cabinet to Allocate Over $800,000 to Study Genomes of Coronavirus Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate more than 59 million rubles ($800,000) to consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor to conduct genome-wide sequencing of people with the novel coronavirus infection.

"To allocate to Rospotrebnadzor from the reserve fund of the Russian government in 2021 budget funds in the amount of 59.2 million rubles to provide subsidies to subordinate institutions for conducting genome-wide sequencing, meaning at least 750 samples from persons with the novel coronavirus infection," the document, published on the official portal of legal information, says.

Rospotrebnadzor will need to monitor the targeted and effective use of funds, as well as submit a report to the government by June 1, 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Budget June From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2021

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

10 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

10 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

9 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.