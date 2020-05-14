UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet To Discuss Allocation Of $21.6 Mln For Payments To Doctors Fighting COVID

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:00 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Allocation of $21.6 Mln for Payments to Doctors Fighting COVID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Russian government will discuss the allocation of more than 1.6 billion rubles ($21.6 million) for additional payments to doctors working with coronavirus patients, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The draft resolution suggests allocating additional funds in the amount of 1,664.08 million rubles," the statement said.

The funds would be allocated to executive authorities for incentive payments for especially important work to medical and other workers involved in the provision of medical care to patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 242,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,200. More than 48,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Government Cabinet Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

8 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

10 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.