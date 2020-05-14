Russian Cabinet to Discuss Allocation of $21.6 Mln for Payments to Doctors Fighting COVID

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Russian government will discuss the allocation of more than 1.6 billion rubles ($21.6 million) for additional payments to doctors working with coronavirus patients, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The draft resolution suggests allocating additional funds in the amount of 1,664.08 million rubles," the statement said.

The funds would be allocated to executive authorities for incentive payments for especially important work to medical and other workers involved in the provision of medical care to patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Russia's overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 242,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,200. More than 48,000 people have recovered.