Russian Cabinet To Discuss Allocation Of $426.6Mln To Regions To Improve Bed Capacity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:00 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Allocation of $426.6Mln to Regions to Improve Bed Capacity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Russian government will discuss the allocation of 32.4 billion rubles ($426.6 million) to improve the bed capacity in Russian regions, the cabinet said in a statement.

The talk is about the allocation from the government's reserve fund in 2020 of budgetary funds to the Russian Finance Ministry to provide budgets of Russia's constituent entities with subsidies to support measures to balance regional budgets to equip the additionally created, converted and modernized bed capacity of medical organizations.

"The draft resolution envisions the allocation in 2020 from the reserve fund of the government of the Russian Federation of budgetary funds in the amount of 32.4 billion rubles," the statement said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

