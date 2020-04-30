Russian Cabinet to Discuss Allocation of Funds to Regions to Support SME

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Russian government will on Thursday discuss allocation of funds to the Russian Economic Development Ministry from the reserve fund to provide regional budgets with subsidies to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in connection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the cabinet said.

"The following issues are planned to be considered at the meeting: ...

On the allocation in 2020 of funds to the Russian Economic Development Ministry for the provision in 2020 of subsidies from the Federal budget to the budgets of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation for urgent measures to support small and medium-sized enterprises," it said.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the government would compensate the regions for the shortfall in income associated with the provision of tax deferrals to SME.