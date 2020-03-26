Russian Cabinet To Discuss Creation Of Government's Presidium Thursday - Meeting's Agenda
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian cabinet will discuss on Thursday the possible creation of the government's Presidium, the cabinet's press service said.
"The [cabinet's] meeting is going to consider the following issues: ... creating the Presidium of the government of the Russian Federation," the press service said in a statement.