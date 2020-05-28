UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet To Discuss Implementation, Effectiveness Of State Programs In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Implementation, Effectiveness of State Programs in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian government will on Thursday discuss the implementation and effectiveness of the country's state programs in 2019, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The meeting is to consider the following issues: .

..on implementing and evaluating the effectiveness of state programs of the Russian Federation in 2019," it said.

The consolidated annual report is based on the results of implementation of 42 state programs carried out last year.

Related Topics

Russia 2019 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

8 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

8 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

10 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.