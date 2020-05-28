Russian Cabinet to Discuss Implementation, Effectiveness of State Programs in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian government will on Thursday discuss the implementation and effectiveness of the country's state programs in 2019, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The meeting is to consider the following issues: .

..on implementing and evaluating the effectiveness of state programs of the Russian Federation in 2019," it said.

The consolidated annual report is based on the results of implementation of 42 state programs carried out last year.