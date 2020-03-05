Russian Cabinet To Discuss Implementation Of Federal Targeted Programs For 2019
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Russian government will discuss on Thursday the implementation of Federal targeted programs, the cabinet said in a statement.
"The meeting will consider progress in the implementation of federal targeted programs," it said.
The cabinet added that it would also discuss the implementation of the federal targeted investment program for 2019.