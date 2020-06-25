Russian Cabinet to Discuss Implementation of State Agriculture Development Program in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Russian government will discuss at a meeting a national report on the progress and results of the implementation in 2019 of the state program for the development of agriculture and regulation of agricultural products, raw materials and food markets, the cabinet said in a statement.

"The following issues are planned to be considered at the meeting... On the national report on the progress and results of the implementation in 2019 of the state program for the development of agriculture and regulation of markets of agricultural products, raw materials and food," it said.

The national report has been drafted under Article 10 of the Russian Federal Law "On the Development of Agriculture".