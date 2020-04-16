UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cabinet To Discuss Improving Control Of Foreign Investment In Strategic Sectors

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Improving Control of Foreign Investment in Strategic Sectors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Russian government will on Thursday consider a bill increasing the effectiveness of state control over foreign investment in strategic sectors, the cabinet said in a statement.

The draft law introduces amendments to the Federal law "On the procedure for making foreign investments in business entities of strategic importance for ensuring the country's defense and state security.

"

"The draft law provides for the exclusion of the possibility of non-compliance with the requirements of Russia's legislation on foreign investments by foreign investors when they sign agreements aimed at temporarily transferring the right of a foreign investor to directly or indirectly dispose of voting shares (stakes) of a business entity that is of strategic importance for ensuring the country's defense and state security," the cabinet said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 April 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

9 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

9 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.