Russian Cabinet To Discuss Measures To Support SMEs Affected By Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:20 AM

Russian Cabinet to Discuss Measures to Support SMEs Affected by Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Russian government at a meeting on Thursday will discuss compensation of costs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to maintain employment and salaries of their employees amid the spread of the coronavirus infection, the cabinet said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 15 suggested giving small and medium-sized enterprises money for salaries to employees, sending an application for such payments would be available from May 1. Financial support from the state for the salaries of SME employees for April will come from May 18, he said.

"The draft resolution was developed in order to partially compensate the costs of SMEs associated with the implementation of their activities in the worsening situation due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection, including the preservation of employment and remuneration of their employees' labor in April and May 2020," the cabinet said.

