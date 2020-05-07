Russian Cabinet to Discuss State Support of Airlines Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Russian government will consider at a meeting on Thursday the provision of subsidies to Russian airlines, aimed at partial compensation of their costs amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the cabinet said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier suggested allocating more than 23 billion rubles ($308.3 million) to support the airline industry affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In pursuance of an order from the Russian president, the Transport Ministry drafted a resolution stipulating... allocation of 23.4 billion rubles from the budget to [Federal Air Transport Agency] Rosaviatsia to provide subsidies from the Federal budget to Russian airlines for partial compensation of expenses in connection with the decrease in revenue of such airlines as a result of falling passenger air traffic volume due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection," the cabinet said.